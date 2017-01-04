The Dangote Tomato Processing Factory in Kadawa, in Kano State has announced plans to resume production in February. The company, which began production in February 2016, had to suspend operation due to lack of enough raw materials. According to the Managing Director of the company, Abdulkadir Kaita, things are in high gear for the resumption. He said many tomato farmers at the Kadawa, Kura, Garun-Malam and Hadeja-Jama’are irrigation sites are expected to produce enough for the company to process. “We deliberately decided to resume production in February because we don’t want to create scarcity of the commodity. “We want to make sure that there is enough to process so that its price will not go up,” Mr. Kaita said.