Metro Dangote Truck Crushes Senator Mukhtar Abdulkarim To Death

    A truck belonging to Dangote Group Plc, reportedly crushed Mr. Mukhtar Abdulkarim, a Second Republic Senator, to death; SAHARA REPORTERS.

    Abdulkarim, alongside his brother and driver were traveling between Kano and Zamfara states on Friday when the truck rammed into his car, killing him instantly.

    His brother, Mr. Buhari Abdulkarim, an architect, and his driver were injured in the accident. Both are are said to be receiving medical attention at Uthman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto.
     
