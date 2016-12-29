In year 2016, Nigeria's devaluation policy and global shock in crude oil prices reshaped the wealth of African leaders. Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote, the richest person in Africa, lost about $4.9 billion, 32 per cent his wealth by the close of trading December 27, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The fall in Dangote's wealth is as a result of the combined effect of falling oil prices and the June devaluation of the naira by the Central Bank of Nigeria which pushed him to No. 112 with $10.4 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaire table. Dangote’s source of wealth is built around sugar, cement and flour with intended plans to invest in oil.