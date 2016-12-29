Submit Post Advertise

Business Dangote's Wealth Falls By 32% in 2016

Discussion in 'Business News' started by RemmyAlex, Dec 29, 2016 at 7:58 AM. Views count: 100

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    In year 2016, Nigeria's devaluation policy and global shock in crude oil prices reshaped the wealth of African leaders.

    Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote, the richest person in Africa, lost about $4.9 billion, 32 per cent his wealth by the close of trading December 27, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

    Aliko.jpg

    The fall in Dangote's wealth is as a result of the combined effect of falling oil prices and the June devaluation of the naira by the Central Bank of Nigeria which pushed him to No. 112 with $10.4 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaire table.

    Dangote’s source of wealth is built around sugar, cement and flour with intended plans to invest in oil.
     
    RemmyAlex, Dec 29, 2016 at 7:58 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments