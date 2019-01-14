Politics Danjuma: There’s a plot to use police, soldiers to rig elections - The Cable

Featured Thread #1
Theophilus Danjuma, former minister of defence, says the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has plans to use police and soldiers to rig the coming elections.

The retired army general made the allegation on Tuesday at the inauguration of a medical laboratory at the Rufkatu Danjuma Maternity Hospital in Takum, his hometown in Taraba state.

Describing Nigeria’s democracy as primitive, he said there is a plan to cause unrest that would make some states ungovernable in order to manipulate the elections.

“We must work hard for peace in addition to just registering and obtaining our permanent voter cards,” he said.





Read More
 
[42]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top