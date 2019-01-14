The retired army general made the allegation on Tuesday at the inauguration of a medical laboratory at the Rufkatu Danjuma Maternity Hospital in Takum, his hometown in Taraba state.Describing Nigeria’s democracy as primitive, he said there is a plan to cause unrest that would make some states ungovernable in order to manipulate the elections.“We must work hard for peace in addition to just registering and obtaining our permanent voter cards,” he said.