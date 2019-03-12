Politics Dapo Abiodun Visits Tinubu, Ex Governor Aremu Osoba (Photos) – Nairaland

With the Former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba. Baba I appreciate your level of support and commitment towards my governorship ambition. You’re indeed a great father and notable leader.

This night, I paid a ‘Thank You’ visit to the National Leader of our great party, Asiwaju Bola …



