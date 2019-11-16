Metro Dasuki, El-Zakzaky, Sowore chose to be kept in our custody – DSS – Newtelegraph

#1
The Department of State Services (DSS), has rebuffed claims that it was holding a former National Security Adviser Col. Sambo Dasuku (rtd), as well as leader of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, illegally.

The secret service said Dasuku and El-Zakzaky had, …

custody.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/35aOSXd

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top