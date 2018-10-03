Entertainment David Beckham makes honest confession about marriage to Victoria – mirror

#1
David Beckham has opened up about his marriage to Victoria, admitting their union can be "hard work" and has grown more complicated over time.

The former Manchester United player and Spice Girl turned fashion designer, who have been married for 19 years, have regularly been the target of split speculation. But …



via mirror – https://ift.tt/2PauWiA

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[113]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top