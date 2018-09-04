Former Senate President, David Mark on Tuesday joined the presidential race.
He picked the presidential nomination form of the Peoples Democratic Party at the party’s secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday....
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2MOIj7I
Get More Nigeria Political News
He picked the presidential nomination form of the Peoples Democratic Party at the party’s secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday....
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2MOIj7I
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]