Davido is definitely on a cloud nine at the moment as Sony Music has certified that he has sold 2 million copies of musical records.
The singer took to his Instagram page to share a video of the ceremony held by the record label to celebrate the latest achievement in South …
via tooXclusive – https://ift.tt/2OKVxBr
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The singer took to his Instagram page to share a video of the ceremony held by the record label to celebrate the latest achievement in South …
via tooXclusive – https://ift.tt/2OKVxBr
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[99]