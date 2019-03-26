Entertainment Davido Buys 153 Million 2019 Rolls Royce Cullinan – tooXclusive

#1
You guys would recall back in 2018 Davido announced he will be getting the latest trend of the Rolls Royce brand; Rolls Royce Cullinan, which is a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV).

But since the announcement, we never got any updates until now. The singer posted an image of the luxury vehicle …



via tooXclusive – https://ift.tt/2JH9j87

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top