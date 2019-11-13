Entertainment Davido Gifts Zlatan Ibile $40, 000 Necklace in Dubai – Olisa.tv

Davido continues to prove how far he would far to appreciate he considers friends.

The singer took to his Instagram to share the moment when he gifted Zlatan Ibile a necklace which he says is worth $40, 000....


