Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has said pop-star Davido is broke after the artiste paid as much as $15million for radio airplay in the US.
She made the statement while reacting to a viral video of the singer riding a Uber. Davido is broke after paying $15million …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2Vs1qZ1
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
She made the statement while reacting to a viral video of the singer riding a Uber. Davido is broke after paying $15million …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2Vs1qZ1
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[33]