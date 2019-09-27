A few weeks ago, Phyno finally released his third studio album, Deal With It — a fantastic, star-studded body of work.
With no time to waste, the beloved rapper has now released a music video for one of the project’s standout tracks, the Davido-assisted "Ride For You"....
via Konbini Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2n5yBSF
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
With no time to waste, the beloved rapper has now released a music video for one of the project’s standout tracks, the Davido-assisted "Ride For You"....
via Konbini Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2n5yBSF
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 29.5 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[16]