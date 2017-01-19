The World Economic Forum’s survey of experts have listed five recurring global risks for 2017. The forum at Davos 2017 said the world could be hit by lethal hurricanes, massive data fraud, floods, tremors and terrorists. Those are the top picks for the mostly likely global threats of 2017, according to a World Economic Forum survey of about 750 experts. In years gone by, economic risks dominated the responses, especially in 2008, 2009 and 2010 at the height of the financial crisis. But for the past two years, environmental and societal threats have risen to the top. - Bloomberg