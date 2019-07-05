The wife and four children of a pastor with the Deeper Life Bible Church, Lugbe in Abuja, Isaac Pada, have been declared missing.Pada in an interview with journalists, said on July 30th, he left his wife, Precious and their four children, Pearl, 8; Pathnel, 6; Pamebelo, 3; and Peace, 7 months, at home and went to work. On his return at about 8pm, he could not find them in his house, but their personal belongings were all intact.