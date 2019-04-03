ASABA—Delta State Government, yesterday, handed a six-month suspension, with immediate effect, to His Majesty, Friday Abaja, Ukwata I of Umukwata Kingdom for alleged “acts inimical to peace, order and good governance.” A query/suspension letter signed by J.N. Egwahor, Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Chieftaincy Affairs, on behalf of …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2I7vcel
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2I7vcel
Get More Nigeria Political News