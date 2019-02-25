The Okota OPC leader, Demola, who was said to have survived the lynching of a mob, is currently recuperating at a hospital after being rescued by an Igbo family.
Demola was reported to have stormed a polling unit with his boys to dsiruot proceedings there …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2U5uiCf
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Demola was reported to have stormed a polling unit with his boys to dsiruot proceedings there …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2U5uiCf
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[9]