Sports Despite Moving Within Two Points Of League Leader, Barcelona, Fans Still Throw Mud At Real Madrid – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Real Madrid have moved provisionally within two points of leaders Barcelona as Benzema nets winner in slender victory over struggling Rayo Vallecani at Santiago Bernabeau yesterday in the fixture corresponding to match 17 in the current campaign.

The victory was a hard earned one as the visitors almost …



read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2QC6kRB

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[21]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top