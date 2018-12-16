Real Madrid have moved provisionally within two points of leaders Barcelona as Benzema nets winner in slender victory over struggling Rayo Vallecani at Santiago Bernabeau yesterday in the fixture corresponding to match 17 in the current campaign.
The victory was a hard earned one as the visitors almost …
read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2QC6kRB
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The victory was a hard earned one as the visitors almost …
read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2QC6kRB
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[21]