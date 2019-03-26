President Muhammadu Buhari has frowned at some actions and decisions of the 8th National Assembly, saying such activities remained regrettable.
Buhari made this known when he hosted state governors and senators-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to a dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2FCknzl
Get More Nigeria Political News
Buhari made this known when he hosted state governors and senators-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to a dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2FCknzl
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[36]