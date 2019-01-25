Managing director, Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), Mr. Tony Okpanachi yesterday disclosed that the bank in its first year of operations exceeded its projected performance with a total loan disbursement of N31.36 billion to 35,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Presenting a scorecard …
Get more: Nigeria Business News
