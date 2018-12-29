The Nigeria Police has vowed to arrest Dino Melaye, Senator representing Kogi West. Dino had yesterday raised alarm of a police seige laid at his Abuja residence.
Moments after raising the alarm, the Police forcefully gained access to his compound and has continued with the siege.The police personnel believes the …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2rZTE8b
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Moments after raising the alarm, the Police forcefully gained access to his compound and has continued with the siege.The police personnel believes the …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2rZTE8b
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[36]