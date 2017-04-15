Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye has escaped an assassination attempt on his life. Tribune Online reports that the incident took place early this morning, Saturday, April 15. The assassins stormed the Senator's and shot sporadically. Senator Melaye has accused chairman of Ayetoro-Gbede, Ijumu local government area, Taofiq Isa of masterminding the attack. Addressing newsmen on the attack, Melaye said, “I got a rousy welcome from Kabba to my home town yesterday (Friday) and I know it angered the power that be in the state which mobilised for this assassination attempt on my life. “At about midnight we started hearing gunshot. They fired more than 200 rounds of bullet into the house. This attempt to kill me will not stop me from speaking the truth. If I speak the truth I will die, if I lie I will die. Me, I’ve decided to speak the truth and die. I’m not afraid of death. I only respect men I don’t fear them. “This attempt is being championed by the chairman of my local government. He had said it many times that he will do everything to stop me from coming home. Beside, those assailants when leaving were chanting ‘We will know if it’s Taofiq that owns the land or you. “I am championing an administrative course. I will continue to speak and be voice to the voiceless. I’m not deterred, I remain resolute to make Kogi better. Nothing will stop me from coming home.” “The DPO did not come to my house until three hours later. Even the area command in Kabba was not notified until I called the CP. I suspect a satanic collabo between Taofiq and the police in Aiyetoro because the duo had a meeting two days ago. Only God will protect us in this country but definitely not the police,” he said. Kogi state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), William Aya, said that the command has commenced investigation into the matter.