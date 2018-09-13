  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Metro Disregard IPOB sit-at-home order, Police tells Enugu residents – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The police command in Enugu State on Thursday, said the recent sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) should be disregarded and urged residents to go about their normal businesses.

The Commissioner of police in the state, Mohammed Danmallam, said this in …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NM8ADG

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top