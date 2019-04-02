Politics Do You Agree? Why APC May Have Serious Setback By 2023 – Rochas Okorocha Reveals – Naijaloaded

#1
Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has warned that the ruling All Progressives Congress could lose its bearing completely by 2023 if the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, was allowed to continue to run its affairs. Okorocha claimed that Oshiomhole …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2FRuWyE

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top