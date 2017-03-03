Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has escaped death a car accident, but one of his outriders died, Vanguard learnt. Aminu Salisu, Police Sergeant and one of the outriders in the convoy of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, reportedly died, Wednesday evening, when he collided with a car as the Speaker was heading home. Salisu was piloting the Speaker’s convoy, when a car suddenly intercepted his BMW motorbike at the junction leading to the SGF/DSS/ Presidential Villa Road, along Aminu Shagari Way. Vanguard was told that Salisu, a father of four boys, gave up the ghost on the spot and his body was deposited in an undisclosed mortuary. Policemen working at the National Assembly, who wore gloomy looks, disclosed that the late Sergeant lived in Dede Police Barracks, Abuja. Police sources said that late Salisu hailed from Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State and was in the convoy of the Speaker when he ( Dogara) went to Sheraton Hotel Wednesday morning for the retreat organised by the National Institute for Legislative Studies, NILS, for wives of the members of the House of Representatives. Efforts made to confirm the report from the media team of the Speaker did not yield any result at press time