Entertainment DON’T Compare Me With Other Music Producers, Samklef Warns – Ladun

#1
Music producer, Samklef has given a stern warning to people, asking them not to compare him with Nigerian producers because he freely gave them his secret kits and they all have it on their system.

According to him, he is different and wants it left like that. His tweet…



via – https://ift.tt/2OQKtB1

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top