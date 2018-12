The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has hinted that the two presidential candidates of the two biggest parties- Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and incumbent Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) may not do much for Nigerians if they …Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Elap5k Get More Nigeria Political News