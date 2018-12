….tells Buhari to start parking his loads from Villa, says lawmakers’ booing of Buhari an indication of Nigerians’ rejection of his govt Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has urged Nigerians not to lose hope of better days for the nation inspite of the palpable …Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2VfF89X Get More Nigeria Metro News