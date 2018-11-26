The Atiku-Agbaje Media Engagement Network (AAMEN) has appealed to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, to rescind his decision to sell 90 percent government stake in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) once elected into office.....
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2FFYpgN
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2FFYpgN
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[52]