The Ogun Youth Consultative Vanguard has warned the ruling All Progressives Congress against welcoming into its fold the Peoples Democratic Party senator, Buruji Kashamu, representing the Ogun East Senatorial District.
The youth claimed to have got wind of a move by Kashamu to defect to …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2PavFwM
Get More Nigeria Political News
The youth claimed to have got wind of a move by Kashamu to defect to …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2PavFwM
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]