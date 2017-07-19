Submit Post Advertise

Entertainment Don Jazzy Gets Unexpected Gift at Surprise Birthday Party [SEE PHOTOS]

    Friends and colleagues of Nigeria's music producer, Don Jazzy, threw him a surprise birthday party last night at Escape.

    The guest list included Iyanya, Dr. Sid, Reekado Banks and more.

    All preparations and the guest list were kept top-secret leaving Don Jazzy surprised but the biggest highlight of the night was the presentation of Don Jazzy with a bottle of the John Walker & Sons Private Collection 2015 Edition.

    Don Jazzy will be one of 100 people in Nigeria to own a bottle that cost N500,000.


    Photos below:

    DON BDAY.jpg

    DON BDAY 2.jpg

    DON BDAY 3.jpg

    DON BDAY 4.jpg

    DON BDAY 5.jpg
     
    kemi, Nov 26, 2016
    May your days be long Boss and May you live longer like Metuselah.
