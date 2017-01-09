US President-elect Donald Trump has accepted the country’s intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia engaged in cyber attacks during the U.S. presidential election, his incoming chief of staff, Reince Priebus said on Sunday. He said the president-elect, Trump may take action in response. Priebus said Trump believed Russia was behind the intrusions into the Democratic Party organizations, although Priebus did not clarify whether the president-elect agreed that the hacks were directed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.