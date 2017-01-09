Submit Post Advertise

World Donald Trump Finally Accepts Russian Hacking Of US Election

Discussion in 'World News' started by RemmyAlex, Jan 9, 2017 at 12:17 PM.

  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    US President-elect Donald Trump has accepted the country’s intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia engaged in cyber attacks during the U.S. presidential election, his incoming chief of staff, Reince Priebus said on Sunday.

    He said the president-elect, Trump may take action in response.

    trumpPutin.JPG

    Priebus said Trump believed Russia was behind the intrusions into the Democratic Party organizations, although Priebus did not clarify whether the president-elect agreed that the hacks were directed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
     
    RemmyAlex, Jan 9, 2017 at 12:17 PM
    Comments