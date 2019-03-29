World Donald Trump Says FBI and DOJ Will Review Jussie Smollett’s Case – Olisa.tv

#1
Donald Trump has refused to allow Jussie Smollett to lick his wounds in peace.

Speaking at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Trump called the dropped charges “an embarrassment to our country, what took place there” and said he agreed with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel about the outcome. Recall …



Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2HZzFzD

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[80]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top