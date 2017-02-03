A US Federal Judge today issued an emergency order against US President Donald Trump's executive order barring citizens of 5 predominantly Muslim countries from entering the US. INDEPENDENT UK reports that Los Angeles district judge Andre Birotte's temporary ruling states that immigrants who had already been cleared for legal residency in the US should be allowed into the country. The Judge also ruled that validly obtained immigrant visas could not be cancelled, including those issued anyone from the seven barred countries - Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Sudan and Somalia - trying to enter the US. Judge Birotte ordered US officials to refrain from “removing, detaining or blocking the entry of complainants or any other person […] with a valid immigrant visa” or “cancelling validly obtained and issued immigrant visas” of anyone who arrives from one of the seven nations barred from entering the US by Mr Trump's order.