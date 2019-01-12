World Donald Turmp’s US government shutdown longest on record – TODAY.NG

#1
The partial shutdown of the US government has become the longest on record, with still no end in sight to the political standoff.

On Saturday it reaches its 22nd day, overtaking the previous record – the 21-day shutdown in 1995-96 under then-President Bill Clinton.....



Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2sqvi7G

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[32]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top