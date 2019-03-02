A group of women on Friday had a two million woman rally in Abuja to appeal to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last election to congratulate his opponent, Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress to concede defeat.
The Independent National Electoral Commission …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2NzVCpK
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Independent National Electoral Commission …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2NzVCpK
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]