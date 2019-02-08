Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday arraigned two employees of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Monday Ifiesimama and Beesor Sorle, before a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State for alleged electoral offences.
Another man, Darlington Ogolo, was also arraigned alongside the INEC officials. …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2DkeX9X
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Another man, Darlington Ogolo, was also arraigned alongside the INEC officials. …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2DkeX9X
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]