The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Newsdiary Online, Danlami Nmodu, to its headquarters in Abuja for questioning.
A source told DAILY POST that a DSS operative who called Danlami by telephone on Wednesday morning said the invitation was on a story recently published on the Kano Ecological Fund projects.
READ MORE
A source told DAILY POST that a DSS operative who called Danlami by telephone on Wednesday morning said the invitation was on a story recently published on the Kano Ecological Fund projects.
READ MORE