Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson And His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed on Wednesday that his family recently tested positive for the coronavirus. Johnson, 48, posted a video to his Instagram and shared that he, his wife Lauren Hashian, 35, and their two daughters all tested positive for COVID-19 about three weeks ago but...
guardian.ng
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!