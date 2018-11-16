Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has rejected the notion that he could leave the club next year and has pledged to help the team fight for major trophies.
The Italian champions are on course to retain their crown after just three-and-a-half months of …
read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Q4g9GE
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Italian champions are on course to retain their crown after just three-and-a-half months of …
read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Q4g9GE
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]