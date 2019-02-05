THE Divine Mandate Organization for the re-election of Governor David Umahi in the 2019 governorship election yesterday alleged that Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in collaboration with the Ebonyi State All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Senator Sunny Ogbuoji has concluded arrangement to pre-allocate …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2GqvmfV
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2GqvmfV
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]