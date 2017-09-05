Donatus Oyibe, an Ebonyis state policeman residing in the Hausa Quarters area of Abakaliki has been found dead in a well. Donatus hailed from Ndegu Ishieke, in the Ebonyi LGA. His daughter, Ukamaka Oyibe, said her father said he was going to fetch water from the well, but was not seen for several hours, which created apprehension that led to a search for him. “He took the bucket and said he was going to fetch water from our well on Sunday night, but did not come back after some time. This created tension and we started looking for him. “When we reached the well, his bucket was seen beside it. When we looked inside the well, we discover that he has drowned.” When contacted, the Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer, Lovet Ogah, said she had yet to be briefed on the development. She assured our correspondent that the command would investigate the matter.