Entertainment Ebuka Uchendu & Wife, Cynthia Obianodo Are Pregnant With Another Baby On The Way – Naijaloaded

#1
Media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife, Cynthia Obianodo is pregnant.

The proud mother of one was spotted with a baby bump yesterday as she stepped out for an event....



via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2yUoqTT

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[59]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top