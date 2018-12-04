Eddie Murphy is a dad for the tenth time.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 57-year-old actor-comedian and his fiancée, model Paige Butcher, welcomed a baby boy on Friday who they have named Max Charles Murphy …
