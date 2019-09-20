EFCC arrests Shehu Sani 'over extortion' - TheCable The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Shehu Sani, former senator representing Kaduna central. An EFCC source said Sani was arrested for collecting money from a businessman, promising

An EFCC source said Sani was arrested for collecting money from a businessman, promising to pass it on to Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the anti-graft agency.TheCable could not independently verify the claim of extortion. The ex-lawmaker’s line was engaged when TheCable attempted to reach him several times on Tuesday evening.