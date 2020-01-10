Metro Shehu Sani speaks from behind prison walls, says he can’t be silenced – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Sani accuses the federal government of trying to frame him for a crime he didn’t commit. Ex-lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, on Friday, January 10, 2020, said he can’t be silenced over the extortion allegation against him. Recall that Sani, who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district in …

