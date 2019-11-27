The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied dropping the 14-count charge against former Minister of Petroleum Resources Diezani Alison-Madueke, bank executives and NNPC officials who they accused of conspiring to conceal $153 million in Fidelity Bank. It was reported that at a resumed hearing of the matter before
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/34q352r
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/34q352r
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[75]