Politics EFCC Goes After Ex-SGF, Babachir Lawal

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 2, 2017 at 8:00 PM.

    ‎The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is going after the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal over fraud allegations.

    The commission has set up crack team to probe fraud allegations, Aasource in the anti-graft agency exclusively disclosed to Channels Television on Thursday.

    The team, made up of special investigators from the EFCC, is to examine all the details relating to the N200m contract for the cutting of grass in the North East which is linked to the former SGF.
     
