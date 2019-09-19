Politics EFCC to tender phone evidence against Babachir over N500m grass-cutting scam – Pulse Nigeria

#1
As investigations into the grass-cutting scandal continues, the EFCC is seeking to tender an evidence extracted from a telephone against Babachir Lawal.

Justice Jude Okeke of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Maitama, has heard how evidence linking the company used by the former …

bachir.JPG

Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2LAV5Vo

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[89]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top