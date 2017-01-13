The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Friday graduated 331 detective cadets trained alongside 1498 officers of the Nigerian Air Force at the Ground Training School, Nigerian Air Force Base, Kaduna. The colorful passing out parade climaxed 6 months of rigorous training to equip the officers in becoming anti-graft warriors instilled with discipline and integrity. Speaking at the occasion, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall S. B. Abubakar, who doubles as the Reviewing Officer, congratulated the operatives of the EFCC for their gallantry and brilliance. “I want to congratulate the operatives, I am sure you will find the training useful in your career", he said. Abubakar, while listing the qualities exhibited by the new operatives of the EFCC said, “I have been briefed that you demonstrated commitment, hard work and courage during training. These attributes are essential in your career progression”. He expressed delight over the collaboration among law enforcement agencies such as the EFCC which made NAF personnel to train EFCC operatives alongside NAF cadets adding that, “this cooperation remains a practical step towards enhancing inter-agency partnership, necessary to effectively respond to the national security imperative”. Abubakar admonished all the graduands to be loyal to the federal government by being patriotic, vigilant and be of good conduct. He also charged them to always remember that their duty is to protect all Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic or religious inclinations. In his remark, the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Mustapha Magu, who was visibly excited, expressed his satisfaction with the training hoping that the synergy between the two organizations would be sustained. The newly graduated operatives comprise of individuals who were picked from across the six geo-political zones and states of the federation who had successfully passed through all the screening to become the lucky ones. The operatives include 51 females and 280 males. Three individuals: Mustapha Suleiman, Ogbuefi Wisdom and Ogbaji Paul were recognized for standing out exceptionally in all written examinations and practical tests and for high degree of discipline, physical fitness and certain leadership traits.